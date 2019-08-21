|
Mrs. Maureen A. "Marion" (Belfiore) Post, 86, of Richmond Township, passed away Tuesday morning, Aug. 20, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township.
Born Sept. 20, 1932, in Shenandoah, she was a daughter of the late Guetana Maria (Ritzo) and Attilio Belfiore.
Her husband of 60 years, Thomas J. Post Sr., passed away July 7, 2019.
Marion worked for many years as a seamstress in the Shenandoah area. She was active with the women's auxiliary of the Elks Club and also in prison ministries. Marion was deeply involved with the mental health and developmental disability community, having served with her husband as an officer with United Cerebral Palsy of Schuylkill County. Marion was a 1953 graduate of Shenandoah High School and loved camping, music, drawing and especially reading.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Josephine, Frank, John, Ida, Carmella and Anthony.
Marion is survived by her children, Thomas J. Post Jr., husband of Barbara (Preston) Post, Richmond Township, Cheryl Ann Post, Philadelphia, and John T. Post, Richmond Township. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Nathan, Maggie, Joshua and Kristin; her great-grandchildren, Rylan, Jaxon and Gracelyn; her sister, Theresa.
Funeral services for Marion will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services PC, 14930 Kutztown Road, Fleetwood, PA. A visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Graveside committal services will be held at noon Saturday at Schuylkill Memorial Park, 75 Memorial Drive, Schuylkill Haven. Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services PC is honored to be caring for Marion and her family. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.
