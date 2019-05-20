Maureen Dexter, 72, of McAdoo, passed away Friday, May 17, at The Pavilion at St. Luke Village, Hazleton.
Maureen was born in Jackson Heights, N.Y., Oct. 3, 1946, a daughter of the late Mary O'Conner and David Dexter.
Maureen is preceded in death by a sister, Deirdre Moore.
Maureen is survived by two daughters, Christine McDonald, of Easton, and Serena Leland, of Boulder, Colo.; two sisters, Patricia Shakiban, of Greenville S.C., and Kera Rodgers, of Tamaqua. She is also survived by four grandchildren.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.truskowskyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book and send sympathy cards.
Published in Republican & Herald on May 20, 2019