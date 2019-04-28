Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for May A. Miller. View Sign Service Information Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home 24 East Main Street Schuylkill Haven , PA 17972 (570)-385-3381 Send Flowers Obituary





Born in Schuylkill Haven on Dec. 22, 1922, she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Ida Motes Reed.



She was the widow of Guy L. Miller, who passed away in January of 2005.



In addition to her parents and husband, May is also preceded in death by her son, James A. Miller, in June of 2012; two brothers, Charles A. and Carl M. Reed; and a sister, Margaret Reed Sattizahn.



She was a graduate of Schuylkill Haven High School, Class of 1940, and was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Schuylkill Haven.



May was formerly employed by Argo Knitting Mill, Schuylkill Haven, and the Schuylkill Haven Police Department as the first female officer.



She is survived by her daughter, Sherry, wife of Gary L. Dubble, Quakertown; five grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; brother, Norman Reed; and daughter-in-law, Debra Miller, both of Schuylkill Haven.



A Celebration of Life funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, with the Rev. Janet Lewis officiating. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Union Cemetery, Schuylkill Haven. At the family's request, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's UCC, 121 E. Main St., Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972, or to Schuylkill Haven Food Pantry, checks should be made payable to Council of Churches with "Food Pantry" on the memo line and mailed to 317 St. John St., Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. To extend online condolences, visit



