Maynard J. Petri, 89, of Broad Mountain Avenue, Frackville, passed away Friday, March 29, at the Broad Mountain Nursing Center, Frackville.
|
Born in Shenandoah Heights, Dec. 21, 1929, he was a son of the late Margaret Oakum Petri, and attended West Mahanoy Township High School. Following high school, he served in the Army, attaining the rank of Corporal until his discharge in February 1956. He was employed as a police officer for the boroughs of Frackville and Girardville until his retirement. Maynard was a member of the Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, Frackville, a former member of Frackville Lodge 737, Free and Accepted Masons, Fraternal Order of Police, Schuylkill Lodge 25 and Frackville Elks Lodge 1533. He loved helping the young people of Frackville, the kids knew they had a friend in Maynard.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Clara Chappell Petri, passing Oct. 31, 2010; a son-in-law, Ralph Wittig; brothers, Daniel and John; and sister, Virginia Staninas.
Survivors are daughter, Lisa Wittig, Frackville; grandchildren, Chad, Keith and John Wittig; great-grandchildren, Madeline, Sophia, Chase, Zackary and Nate Wittig.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 4, at the Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, 56 N. Balliet St., Frackville. Officiating will be the Rev. Jeffery Merwine, pastor. Interment, with military honors, will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Frackville. A viewing will begin in the church at 9:30 a.m. until service.
Visit www.Fritzfuneralhome.com. The Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 2, 2019