Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mayre Zamonas. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mayre "Mary" Zamonas, 86, a former resident of Brandonville, passed away Tuesday, April 23, while a guest at Shenandoah Manor Nursing Center.



Mary was born in Girard Manor, April 9, 1933, a daughter of the late Ruth Steimling and Clarence Rupp.



She graduated from the former Sheppton High School and was a machine operator in the local garment industry, having last worked at the former L&H factory in Sheppton. She was also a member of the ILGWU.



Mary was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Brandonville, and was an excellent cook.



She was preceded in death by her husband, William Zamonas Sr., in 1998; by brothers, Clarence and Larry Rupp; a sister, Betty Romanies.



Mary is survived by her daughter, Barbara, wife of Joe Snyder Sr., of Wilburton; her son, William Zamonas Jr. and his wife, Cynthia, of Weston; a sister, Alice Dormer, of Mechanicsburg. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Leigh Ann Maurer, Jeremy Knorr, Kimberly Molinaro, Rebecca Zamonas, Ryan Zamonas, Jacob Zamonas, Maykayla Zamonas and Michael Zamonas; two great-grandchildren, Alyssa Maurer and Benjamin Maurer, all of whom she loved spending time with.



A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home, 412 W. Main St., Ringtown, with Pastor Jay Serafin officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday. Mary will be laid to rest in Brandonville Union Cemetery afterward. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, Brandonville. For directions or to sign the online register, please visit



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Mayre "Mary" Zamonas, 86, a former resident of Brandonville, passed away Tuesday, April 23, while a guest at Shenandoah Manor Nursing Center.Mary was born in Girard Manor, April 9, 1933, a daughter of the late Ruth Steimling and Clarence Rupp.She graduated from the former Sheppton High School and was a machine operator in the local garment industry, having last worked at the former L&H factory in Sheppton. She was also a member of the ILGWU.Mary was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Brandonville, and was an excellent cook.She was preceded in death by her husband, William Zamonas Sr., in 1998; by brothers, Clarence and Larry Rupp; a sister, Betty Romanies.Mary is survived by her daughter, Barbara, wife of Joe Snyder Sr., of Wilburton; her son, William Zamonas Jr. and his wife, Cynthia, of Weston; a sister, Alice Dormer, of Mechanicsburg. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Leigh Ann Maurer, Jeremy Knorr, Kimberly Molinaro, Rebecca Zamonas, Ryan Zamonas, Jacob Zamonas, Maykayla Zamonas and Michael Zamonas; two great-grandchildren, Alyssa Maurer and Benjamin Maurer, all of whom she loved spending time with.A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home, 412 W. Main St., Ringtown, with Pastor Jay Serafin officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday. Mary will be laid to rest in Brandonville Union Cemetery afterward. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, Brandonville. For directions or to sign the online register, please visit www.ringtownfuneral.com Sign the guest book at Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close