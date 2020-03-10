Home

Robert A. Evans Jr Funeral Home
208 Pike Street
Port Carbon, PA 17965
570-622-8411
Meghan Marie McShaw

Meghan Marie McShaw Obituary
Meghan Marie McShaw, 35, of Shamokin, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, March 5, 2020, at her home.

Born May 1, 1984, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of Stephen L. McShaw and his wife, Tammy, of Schuylkill Haven, and the late Kayann Shirey.

Meghan was a graduate of Blue Mountain High School, Class of 2003. She liked dancing and riding on motorcycles.

Meghan is survived by two sons, Brayden and Owen; a sister, Stephanie Evans; a brother, Stephen Evans; two nephews, Cameron Zucal and Stephen Evans Jr; a niece, Lilah Evans; an aunt, Kim Adamson; an uncle, Don Kline.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon, with the Rev. George Sommers officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be held in Union Cemetery, Schuylkill Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to help with Meghan's funeral costs to Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, 208 Pike St., Port Carbon, PA 17965. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 10, 2020
