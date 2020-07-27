Home

CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
127 SOUTH MAIN STREET
North East, MD 21901
(410) 287-6166
Melanie Frank Jacoby

Melanie Frank Jacoby, 75, of North East, Md., passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at home.

Born Sept. 5, 1944, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Dorothy (Franz) Frank.

She graduated from Nativity BVM High School, Pottsville.

In her early years, Melanie worked as a bookkeeper for Pottsville Magazine Distributor, Pottsville. She had also worked for MD State Highways as a toll collector on the Susquehanna River Bridge.

She was a member of St. Jude Roman Catholic Church, North East, Md.

Melanie enjoyed boating, working crossword puzzles and both making and collecting jewelry.

She is survived by her husband, Richard L. Jacoby; a sister, Malinda Murphy of Minersville; two brothers, Dennis Frank, of Buck Run, and Daniel Frank, of Schuylkill Haven.

Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 S. Main St., North East, Md. Services will begin at 7 p.m. For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald from July 27 to July 28, 2020
