Melissa A. "Missy" Schwartz, 54, of Lykens Township, passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at her residence.
She was born Sunday, Dec. 12, 1965, in Pottsville, a daughter of Jane E Wingert Deibert, of Pottsville, and the late Nevin Dale Deibert.
She was a 1983 graduate of Tri-Valley High School.
She was a member of Friedens United Church of Christ, Hegins.
Missy enjoyed working on the family farm, doing crafts, camping and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Robert W. Schwartz Jr., to whom she was married for 36 years. She is also survived by two daughters, Jessica J. Calnon and her husband, Eric, of Lykens, and Alysha C. Arnold and her husband, Tony, of Harrisburg; a son, Travis R. Schwartz and his wife, Shayla, of Lykens; four grandchildren, Emma Calnon, Hunter Calnon, Jase Calnon and Arianna Schwartz; brother, Paul; sister, Pam; her father- and mother-in-law, Robert and Judith Schwartz.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, with the Rev. Curtis Zemencik officiating. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be made in Friedens Cemetery, Hegins. Memorial contributions can be made to Pennsylvania Division, P.O. Box 897, Hershey, PA 17033. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 23, 2020