Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home
6th & West Market Sts.
Pottsville, PA 17901
570-622-7888
Melissa A. "Missy" Zuppert

Melissa A. "Missy" Zuppert Obituary

Melissa A. "Missy" Zuppert, 45, of Pottsville, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, July 21, 2020, at her residence.

Born Feb. 9, 1975, in Ashland, she was a daughter of Edward and JoAnn (Kolenick) Zuppert.

She was a member of the former Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair, where she participated as a lecture.

She was a 1994 graduate of Blue Mountain High School. While in high school, she played the flute and cymbals in the band. After graduation, she worked as an LPN for York Terrace Nursing Home, Pottsville, and was recently employed by Long John Silver's, Cressona. She loved collecting movies.

Melissa was a beautiful person inside and out. Her kindness and generosity will be deeply missed by those who had the pleasure of knowing her. She was affectionately referred to as Mimi by her nieces and nephews.

Melissa was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents.

She is survived by her parents, Edward and JoAnn, of Cressona; sister, Andrea Renee, wife of Christopher Prete, of Shamokin; six nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, at Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home, 515 W. Market St., Pottsville. Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Please visit SchlitzerAllenPugh.com to leave a condolence for the Zuppert family.


Published in Republican & Herald on July 23, 2020
