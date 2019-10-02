|
|
Melvin Leroy Krise, 75, of Lavelle, peacefully passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at his residence with family by his side.
Born Dec. 13, 1943, in Ashland, he was a son of the late Paul Jacob Krise and Rena Helena (Bixler) Krise.
He was an Army veteran. He enjoyed cooking and canning his own tomato juice and spaghetti sauces.
Along with his parents, Melvin was preceded in death by his sister, Jean Marie Artz, of Girardville; brother, Lewis Paul Krise, of Shannondale, W.Va.; sister and brother-in-law, Louis Ruth and Kenneth Pekera, of Lavelle; twin brother, Elvin Krise, of Sterling, Va.
Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Janet M. (Fetterolf) Krise; five sons, Gary Krise, of Port Carbon, Keith Krise, of Mount Carmel, Mike and his wife, Joann Krise, of Gordon, Kevin Krise and his fiancee, Tammy Herb, of Lavelle, and Dean and his wife, Arlene Krise, of Lavelle; sister-in-law, Andrea Krise, of Shannondale, W.Va.; sister-in-law, Donna R. Krise, of Sterling, Va.; brother-in-law, Harry "Bud" Artz, of Girardville; nine grandchildren, Amber Krise, Ashley Krise, Gary Krise, Lauren Krise, Michael Krise, Breanna Krise, Courtney Krise, Corey Krise and Emily Herb; two great-grandchildren, Chase Lower and Kevin Krise; 11 nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, at the convenience of the family. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc., Ashland, is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. Visit www.kullfuneral.com for more information.
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 2, 2019