Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home
901 Centre St
Ashland, PA 17921
570-875-1680
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Krise
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin Leroy Krise


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melvin Leroy Krise Obituary
Melvin Leroy Krise, 75, of Lavelle, peacefully passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at his residence with family by his side.

Born Dec. 13, 1943, in Ashland, he was a son of the late Paul Jacob Krise and Rena Helena (Bixler) Krise.

He was an Army veteran. He enjoyed cooking and canning his own tomato juice and spaghetti sauces.

Along with his parents, Melvin was preceded in death by his sister, Jean Marie Artz, of Girardville; brother, Lewis Paul Krise, of Shannondale, W.Va.; sister and brother-in-law, Louis Ruth and Kenneth Pekera, of Lavelle; twin brother, Elvin Krise, of Sterling, Va.

Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Janet M. (Fetterolf) Krise; five sons, Gary Krise, of Port Carbon, Keith Krise, of Mount Carmel, Mike and his wife, Joann Krise, of Gordon, Kevin Krise and his fiancee, Tammy Herb, of Lavelle, and Dean and his wife, Arlene Krise, of Lavelle; sister-in-law, Andrea Krise, of Shannondale, W.Va.; sister-in-law, Donna R. Krise, of Sterling, Va.; brother-in-law, Harry "Bud" Artz, of Girardville; nine grandchildren, Amber Krise, Ashley Krise, Gary Krise, Lauren Krise, Michael Krise, Breanna Krise, Courtney Krise, Corey Krise and Emily Herb; two great-grandchildren, Chase Lower and Kevin Krise; 11 nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, at the convenience of the family. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc., Ashland, is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. Visit www.kullfuneral.com for more information.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com

logo

Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now