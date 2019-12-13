|
Melvin T. "Herk" Cappel, 75, of 100 N. Third St., Saint Clair, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
Born in Port Carbon, March 2, 1944, he was a son of Harry and Florence (Barnes) Cappel.
He was a retired operation manager at Office Max, Hazelton, and distribution manager for 18 years at Wrights Knitwear.
He was a member of St. John United Church of Christ, Saint Clair, where he was an Elder on their Consistory, and a life member of . Mel loved to travel but the most important thing in his life was spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Harry Cappel; three sisters, Minervia Chisnell, Pearl Vinc and Victoria Harris.
Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Rosaline (Berdanier) Cappel; son, Melvin Cappel and his wife, Heather, of Saint Clair; daughter, Lisa Snyder, of Saint Clair; six grandchildren, Richard Cappel, Dylan Cappel, Lucy Snyder, Melvin Cappel, Cora Snyder and Lily Snyder.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at St. John United Church of Christ, 45 S. Front St., Saint Clair. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, 110 N. Second St., Saint Clair, PA 17970. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Gift of Life Family House, 401 Callowhill St., Philadelphia, PA 19123. Burial with military honors will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Saint Clair.
