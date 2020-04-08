|
Merle E. Foose, 100, formerly of Bern Township, passed away at 11:08 a.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020, in Country Meadows of Wyomissing.
She was the wife of the late Paul L. Foose, who passed away Jan. 19, 1973.
Born in Donaldson, Schuylkill County, Mrs. Foose was a daughter of the late Franklin G. and Carrie E. (Schaeffer) Klinger and was raised by Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Morgan.
She was a graduate of Tremont High School in 1937; Frailey Township High School and McCann School of Business and was a member of Christ Little Tulpehocken Church, Bernville. She was employed by Narrow Fabric, Reading, until her retirement. Mrs. Foose enjoyed gardening, food preparation, traveling and her pet dogs and enjoyed the company of family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Dorothy Morgan, Clyde Klinger, Gladys Zimmerman and Leroy Zimmerman.
Mrs. Foose is survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 9, in Schuylkill Memorial Park, 75 Memorial Drive, Schuylkill Haven. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christ Little Tulpehocken Church, 40 Church Road, Bernville, PA 19506, in memory of Mrs. Merle E. Foose. Bean Funeral Home, 1605 Rockland St., Hampden Heights, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
