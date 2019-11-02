|
Merle L. Otto, 91, of Jonestown, formerly of Tower City, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon.
Born in Tower City, Jan. 7, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Harvey and Mattie Hand Underkoffler.
Merle was a graduate of Tower City High School, where she was the valedictorian
She was a retired secretary from the guidance office at Williams Valley High School, Tower City.
Merle was a member of Sattazahn Lutheran Church, Jonestown, and a former member of the St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Tower City, where she was a member of both choirs.
She enjoyed gardening, going to dinner dances, reading and watching the Phillies and Eagles. Her greatest joys were when she was surrounded by her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Otto; four brothers, Lloyd, Paul, Fred and her twin, Earl Underkoffler; sisters, Ruth Thelma, Rachel, Kay and Marie.
Surviving are her two children, Ann Neyer and her husband, William "Max," and Bradley Deiter and his wife, Rose, both of Tower City; two stepsons, Fred Otto and his wife, Kathryn, Jonestown, and Harry Otto, Stone Harbor, N.J.; a brother, Craig Underkoffler; four grandchildren, Jesse and Nathan Neyer, Natalie Neyer-Fazzolari, Kevin and Kyle Deiter; four great-grandchildren, Alexa, Gavin and Carson Deiter and Evelyn Fazzolari; nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Tower City, with Pastor Ted Hummel. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Following services, everyone is invited to the church social hall for a luncheon. Private burial will be held in Church of God Cemetery, Valley View. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sattazahn Lutheran Church, 12 Ditzler Lane, Jonestown, PA 17038. Dimon Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the gust book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 2, 2019