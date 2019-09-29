Home

Dimon Funeral Homes Inc
644 E Grand Ave
Tower City, PA 17980
(717) 647-2741
Merlene V. Reitenbach

Merlene V. Reitenbach Obituary
Merlene V. Reitenbach, 86, of Williamstown, passed away Friday at UPMC, Pinnacle, Harrisburg.

Born in Williamstown, Sept. 26, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Virginia Kissinger Bowerman.

She was a graduate of the former Williamstown High School.

Merlene was a homemaker most of her life. Her life revolved around her family.

She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Williamstown, where she was a Sunday school teacher.

Merlene was a Republican Committee and majority inspector of the Election Board for the Williamstown Borough.

She was a former Williams Valley Band Booster president and a cheerleading adviser for many years. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting and baking.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Reitenbach Sr., 2001; two brothers, Roy and Dave Bowerman.

Surviving are her three children, Ralph Reitenbach Jr., Winter Haven, Fla., Debra A. Mace (Wayne) and Kathy Ferraro (David), both of Tower City; one sister, Edith Umholtz, Duncannon; seven grandchildren, Angie, Luke, Michelle, Shandra, Kyle, Chelsea and Emily; great-grandchildren, Ava, Mia, Brady and Weston.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, from the Chapel of the Dimon Funeral Home Inc., Tower City. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at the chapel. Memorial donations in her memory can be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 134 N. East St., Williamstown, PA 17098. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 29, 2019
