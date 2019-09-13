Home

Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc.
223 Peach Street
Leesport, PA 19533
(610) 926-2737
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc.
223 Peach Street
Leesport, PA 19533
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc.
223 Peach Street
Leesport, PA 19533
View Map
Michael A. Ranck Obituary
Michael A. Ranck, 68, of Deer Lake, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Reading Hospital. He was the husband of Laura K. (Schaeffer) Ranck. They were married June 16, 1980, and celebrated 39 years of marriage.

Born in Danville, he was a son of the late Robert A. and Mary E. (Hause) Ranck.

Mike was a 1969 graduate of Milton High School and a 1973 graduate of Kutztown University. He received his Master's +30 from Pennsylvania State University. Mike taught Earth science for the Hamburg Area School District for 36 years, retiring in 2009. He was a cross country, track and wrestling coach for Hamburg. Mike was passionate about running. He completed fifteen Boston Marathons and ran in 48 Harrisburg Marathons. He was the founder of the Milton Harvest Race in which he participated every year. Mike enjoyed coaching people to run. In 2010, he hiked the Appalachian Trail which he completed in four months. Mike was known for dressing up in costume while running races. He was especially known for dressing up as an elf at Christmas while running along Route 61 in Deer Lake, encouraging passers-by to honk their horns.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his twin daughters, Courtney A. Ranck, companion of Brian R. Porter, Auburn, and Kelli E. (Ranck), wife of Vincent J. Harrison III, Raleigh, North Carolina. Mike adored his four granddaughters, Charlotte, Grace, Violet and Willow. He is also survived by his sister, Marlene, wife of Robert Zarr, Muncy; and his mother-in-law, Jean A. Schaeffer, Halifax. Mike will be missed by his faithful companion and running buddy, Scout.

A celebration of Mike's life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport. A visitation with the family will be held in the funeral home from 8 to 11 a.m. Wednesday. Those attending are encouraged to wear casual attire or running clothes. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Hillside SPCA, 51 SPCA Road, Pottsville, PA 17901. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 13, 2019
