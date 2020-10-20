Home

Dutcavich Funeral Home - Minersville
200 Sunbury Street
Minersville, PA 17954
570-544-3492
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 23, 2020
6:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020
6:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Resources
Michael A. Truscott


1999 - 2020
Michael A. Truscott Obituary

Michael A. Truscott, 21, of Branch Township, passed away from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident Saturday morning in Reilly Township. His girlfriend, Dayla Austerberry, also succumbed to her injuries.

Born Sept. 28, 1999, in Pottsville, he was a son of Kimberly Stabinsky Farrell and her husband, Timothy Farrell, of Branch Township, and a son of Walter M. Truscott and his wife, Renee, of Pottsville.

He was a 2018 graduate of Minersville Area High School. He was currently employed by Universal Forest Products, Gordon.

Michael was a beloved son, brother, grandson and nephew. He loved life and lived in the moment. He enjoyed working on anything mechanical, often with the help of his friends. Michael enjoyed riding quads and dirt bikes, alongside all of his friends, most of whom he considered to be his brothers. He spent every day with his best friend and forever love, Dayla. He never, ever left the house without saying, "I love you." Michael's carefree spirit, sense of humor and silliness will be deeply missed.

In addition to his parents and stepparents, he is survived by two siblings, Kody Griffith (spouse, Sara), of Elizabethtown, and Paige Truscott, of Branch Township; a stepbrother, Cody Farrell, of Hamburg; his maternal grandparents, Michael and Regina Stabinsky, of Branch Township; his maternal aunt, Shannon Stabinsky (significant other, Mark Higgins), of Pottsville; his paternal grandmother, Grace Truscott, of Friedensburg; his paternal aunts, Michelle Truscott, of Maryland, and Denise Truscott, of Auburn; his stepfather's parents, Jack and Betsy Farrell, of Pottsville. He is also survived by a maternal great-aunt, Rose Wagner (spouse, Paul); three maternal great-uncles, Anthony Stabinsky (spouse, Gloria), Ronald Stabinsky (spouse, Darlene) and Joseph Stabinsky (spouse, Barbara).

The family will accept visitors at 6 p.m. Friday and from 6 a.m. until funeral services at 10 a.m. Saturday at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury St., Minersville. Visitors and attendees are expected to follow CDC guidelines. Visit www.dutcavich.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 20, 2020
