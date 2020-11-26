Home

Michael Barry


1976 - 2020
Michael Barry Obituary

Michael (Jordan) Barry, 44, beloved son, brother and father, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, at his home in Girardville.

Born Oct. 5, 1976, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Gerald G. Barry and Margaret Jordan Barry, Ashland.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Barry, and his grandparents, Pete and Helen Barry and George and Rosemary Jordan.

He graduated from North Schuylkill High School and was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Parish. He loved writing and poetry, outdoor survival activities, watching the history and discovery channels and enjoyed playing video games.

In addition to his mother, Margaret, Michael is survived by his son, Liam Barry, Minersville; his brother, Gerald Barry, Ashland; his stepfather, Ron J. Buscavage, Ashland; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was especially proud of his uncle, Cpt. Donald Parthemore, a nuclear physicist from Chino, Calif., who was responsible for building a satellite for NASA and worked on the tracking team of the Apollo 11. Cpt. Donald Parthemore was married to the late Adrienne Jordan, sister of his mother, Margaret.

He was a loving and caring son and will be missed by everyone who truly knew him. The service will be private for family members only. Condolences may be sent to Margaret Barry, 932 Centre St., Ashland, PA 17921. Please consider doing an act of kindness for someone in need. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home Inc., Girardville, is in charge of the arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 26, 2020
