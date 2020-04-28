|
|
Michael "Moe" Buchinsky, 78, of Schoentown, passed away suddenly Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.
Born Nov. 25, 1941, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Walter and Julia (Kavolchyck) Buchinsky.
Michael was a graduate of Saint Clair High School, Class of 1961. He worked as a union pipefitter/welder for 42 years with Pipefitter's Local Union 524 out of Scranton until retiring in 2004.
Michael was a member of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, Saint Clair, actively serving on the parish counsel. He attended monthly luncheons with the 61 Club (former graduates). He was an avid race car fan who loved going to Big Diamond Speedway and the former Anthracite Raceway. He also loved golfing, hunting, the Philadelphia Eagles and Ford cars, especially Mustangs.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin brother, Walter "Waggie" Buchinsky Jr., and brother, Thomas David Buchinsky.
Michael is survived by his wife of 54 years, Janet (Kreiger) Buchinsky, Schoentown; a daughter, Kimberly A. Buchinsky, Schoentown; two sons, Michael Buchinsky Jr. and his wife, Lisa, Pottsville, and Brian Buchinsky and his wife, Cathy, Port Carbon; four sisters, Rose Stewart and Millie Kercher, both of Massachusetts, and Marie Balulis and Juliann Smith, both of Palo Alto; two brothers, Leonard and Joseph Buchinsky, both of MaryD; nieces and nephews.
Services and interment will be held at a later date due to the pandemic situation. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church Memorial Fund at Morris Street, Saint Clair, PA 17970. Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon, is in charge of arrangements. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 28, 2020