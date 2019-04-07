Michael D. Economy, 41, of Gilberton, passed away Wednesday.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael D. Economy.
Born at Andrews Air Force Base, he was a son of Michael and Linda Powanda Economy.
He was a 1995 graduate of Mahanoy Area High School and attended Lincoln Technical School. He had been employed with Lucent Technology in Allentown. He also worked as a switchman for Verizon and last worked for Jeld Wen at High Ridge Industrial Park.
He enjoyed playing the guitar, but his passion was for drums and he began to play at eight years old. His love of music led to the formation of his band along with some friends, the Hoodley Bah.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his daughter, Alivia Economy, who he adored; and her mom, Kim Souchak, of Mahanoy City; a brother, Jason and his wife, Katrina, of Lavelle; and their three children, Karleigh, Josie and Kensley.
Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation to be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at David D. Jarrett Funeral Home of Mahanoy City. Deacon David J. Henninger will officiate a religious service at 7 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of your sympathy can be directed to his daughter, Alivia. Please visit www.jarrettfuneralhome.com for more information.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
David D Jarrett Funeral Home
201 E Pine St
Mahanoy City, PA 17948
(570) 773-3801
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 7, 2019