|
|
Michael Dennis Butz, beloved father, "Pop Pop," brother and friend, passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the early age of 56 surrounded by his loving children and family.
Born Oct. 1, 1963, in Pottsville, he was a beloved son of the late Paul and Jane (Alymer) Butz, and the youngest of six children.
He was a 1981 graduate of Nativity BVM High School, Pottsville. Most recently, he worked at CVS on County Road 220, Fleming Island, Fla., as the store manager for over 20 years.
Michael was a man of many talents. He enjoyed golfing, was a devoted Notre Dame fan and a Tiger Woods fanatic. He was friend to many and often described as the epitome of a gentleman, always greeting you with a warm smile and firm handshake. He had a heart of gold and always enjoyed the simple things in life. Michael's pride and joy in life was being a dedicated father and Pop Pop. He was happiest when he was with them, radiating love.
He was preceded in death by his older brother, Paul Daniel Butz Jr.
He is survived by his three loving children, Joshua Michael Butz (Tangela), of Lake Park, Ga., April Lynn Butz, of Centerville, Ga., and Ashley Marie Parrish (Peyton), of Adel, Ga.; four grandchildren, Lawson JoSears Parrish, Carter Michael Parrish, Riley Marie Faith Parrish and Emory Lynn Butz; honorary stepson, Tyler Cowart; sister, Mary Jane Regel (Bob), of Fleming Island, Fla.; three brothers, Kevin (Tina), of Pottsville, Richard (Sandie), of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Dennis Butz, of Boynton Beach, Fla.; nieces, nephews and friends.
Michael's life has made a lasting impression on his children, grandchildren, family, friends and colleagues, which will forever be the blessing and legacy he would be very proud of.
A Celebration of Life will be held honoring "Butz" on April 18, 2020, with time and location to be announced.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 13, 2020