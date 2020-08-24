Home

Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home - Frackville
501 Washington Street
Frackville, PA 17931
570-874-0540
Michael E. Dillman Obituary

Michael E. Dillman, 38, passed away peacefully Sunday evening surrounded by his loving family at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street, Pottsville.

Combined funeral services for Michael and his father, Kevin, will be held at noon Friday, Aug. 28, at Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Frackville, with the Rev. Jeff Merwine officiating. Friends are invited to a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Dillman family at 157 S. Broad Mountain Ave., Frackville, PA 17931. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 24, 2020
