Michael E. Foley Sr., 72, formerly of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Monday, Dec. 30, at Broad Mountain Health & Rehabilitation Center, Frackville, where he had been a resident.
Born April 4, 1947, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Edward and Margaret (Smith) Foley.
He was a 1965 graduate of Nativity BVM High School.
Mr. Foley served in the Navy during the Vietnam War.
He was a member of St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Foley is preceded in death by his wife, Susanna Jane (Lynch) Foley; brothers, James Foley, Robert "Bobby" Foley and John "Bud" Foley.
He is survived by his fiancee, Brenda Doran; daughter, Christina Parry, fiancee of Frederick Raup, Danville; sons, Brian Foley and wife, Mary Ellen, Orwigsburg, and Michael E. Foley Jr., Cressona. Mr. Foley is also survived by grandchildren, Jessica, Michael, Nicholas, Michael Abe and Brian Jr.; a great-granddaughter, Emersyn.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church. A visitation will be held in the church's chapel from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesday. Private interment will be held at the family's convenience. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements, with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, both in Schuylkill Haven.
