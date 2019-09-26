|
|
Michael F. Stakem Jr., 90, formerly of Williamstown, passed away Tuesday morning at the home of his daughter in Elizabethville.
Born in Williamstown, May 5, 1929, he was a son of the late Michael Sr. and Beulah Bitterman Stakem.
Mick attended Williamstown Catholic High School. He was a World War II Navy veteran, having served on the USS Howard Gilmore. He was also a veteran of the 103rd National Guard, Indiantown Gap and 131st National Guard, Williamstown. He was a retired heavy equipment mechanic at Fort Indiantown Gap.
Mick was a life member of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Williamstown, and a 48-year member of Williamstown American Legion. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen "Pat" Welsh Stakem, 2002; a daughter, Jennifer Carl, 1998; a son, James Stakem, 2009; a granddaughter, Alicia Stakem, 2016; a companion, Grace Gaffney, 2015.
Surviving are his children, four sons, Michael F. III, of Lebanon, Shawn (Jackie), of Harrisburg, Patrick, of Tower City, and Kevin (Glenda), Pillow; four daughters, Kathryn Humphries, of Colorado, Monica Updegrave, of Marysville, Bridget Mattern (Bob), of Elizabethville, and Maureen Watkeys, of Halifax; 23 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Williamstown, with the Rev. Michael Opaki as celebrant. Burial with military honors will be in the parish cemetery. A viewing will be held from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at the church. Memorial donations can be made to Sacred Heart Church c/o Parish Office, 732 Main St., Lykens, PA 17048. Dimon Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
