Michael G. Yesalavage, 55, of Girardville, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at his home.
He was born March 21, 1963, in Ashland State General Hospital, to Michael A. and Margaret McAndrew Yesalavage. He was the youngest of two children.
Mike enjoyed classic cars, mountain biking, his family and dog, Harley. Mike was a graduate of North Schuylkill High School, Class of 1981.
He was preceded in death by his father, sister, Kristin, and son, Richard Petusky.
Mike is survived by his son, Justin Yesalavage; mother, Margaret Yesalavage; nieces, Vanessa Meyers, Maggie Yesalavage and Elizabeth Kleeman.
Funeral services will be held at 10:45 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland, with the Rev. Paul Rothermel officiating. Interment will be at St. Vincent's de Paul Cemetery, Frackville. Viewing will be from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at the funeral home. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. Visit www.kullfuneral.com.
