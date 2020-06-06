|
Michael J. Adamick, 78, of Saint Clair, passed away Thursday at his home.
Born Jan. 29 1942, in Saint Clair, he was a son of the late Michael and Mary Fedornak Adamick. He attended Saint Clair schools before entering the Army. He was later employed by the Schuylkill County Housing Authority.
He was a member of the former Immaculate Conception Church, Saint Clair, and a current member of St. Clare of Assisi RC Church, Saint Clair. He was also a member of Saint Clair American Legion and the former Saint Clair Honor Guard.
He was preceded in death by two siblings, Mary Ann Pleva, in 2009, and James Adamick, in 2010.
Michael is survived by his wife of 53 years, the former JoAnne Bosna; four children, Michelle Angelo, Saint Clair, Michael Adamick, Phoenix Park, Branch Township, Matthew Adamick (fiancée, Katie), Saint Clair, and Travis Adamick, (spouse, Shiloh), Salt Lake City, Utah; nine grandchildren and two expected grandchildren; two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by three siblings, Anna Mae Winisko (spouse, Leo), Primrose, Cass Township, Jean Marie Smith, Phoenixville, and Joseph Adamick (spouse, Judith), Smyrna Beach, Fla.; nieces and nephews.
The family will accept visitors at St. Clare of Assisi RC Church, 250 E. Hancock St., Saint Clair, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, East Norwegian Township. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers Mass cards. Dutcavich Funeral Home, Minersville, is entrusted with arrangements. Visit www.dutcavich.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on June 6, 2020