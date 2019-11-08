|
The Rev. Michael J. Bodnyk Sr., 68, of Orefield, passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest surrounded by his loving family.
He was the husband of Sandra L. (Smith) Bodnyk, to whom he was married 44 years this past Feb. 8.
Born in Allentown, Dec. 5, 1950, Pastor Mike was a son of the late Dorothy I. (Shankweiler) Bodnyk and Lt. Col. Metro Bodnyk, USAF, Retired.
He was a graduate of Kutztown Area High School, Class of 1968, a graduate of Muhlenberg College in 1972 and earned a Master of Divinity degree from the Lutheran Theological Seminary at Philadelphia. An ordained minister for 43 years, Pastor Mike served as pastor of Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Whitehall, from 1995-June 2019. Prior to that, he served at Dinkey Memorial Evangelical Lutheran Church, Ashfield, from 1977-1995. He was the assistant pastor of Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Abington, from 1976-1977. Active in the life of his community, Pastor Mike was a life member, volunteer firefighter and chaplain of both Community Fire Company No. 1, Schnecksville, and East Penn Fire Company, Ashfield. He also served as a volunteer chaplain for the Pennsylvania State Police, Bethlehem Barracks and a member of the PA Critical Incident Stress Management Team. Pastor Mike was a former trustee of The Swain School, Allentown and past director of the Hazleton Lutheran Home.
He was predeceased by a brother, Bruce W. Bodnyk, and brother-in-law, Glenn R. Wesley.
Surviving, in addition to his loving wife, are son, Michael John Bodnyk Jr., of Sarasota, Fla.; sisters, Ann L. Bodnyk and her husband, David R. Dare, of Kutztown, Dorothy J. Wesley, of Macungie, Elizabeth A. Shrawder and her husband, James L., of Kutztown; nieces, Johanna and Catherine; nephews, Lucas, Alex, Matthew and Joseph.
A funeral service of celebration and thanksgiving will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3355 MacArthur Road, Whitehall. The Rev. Dr. Samuel R. Zeiser, bishop of Northeast Pennsylvania Synod, ELCA, will be officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday and 9:30 to 10:50 a.m. Monday in the church. Interment with fireman honors will follow the service in Union Church Cemetery, Neffs. The Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Schnecksville, is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church and/or Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, both in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 8, 2019