Michael J. Brennan Jr., 78, of Williamstown, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, while on vacation in Delaware.
Born in Pottsville, Sept. 8, 1940, he was a son of the late Michael Sr. and N. Romaine Evans Brennan.
Mike was a 1958 graduate of Williamstown Catholic High School. He proudly served his country in the Air Force.
Mike retired as a maintenance supervisor from the former AMP Inc., Tower City.
He was a life member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, where he currently served as an extraordinary minister. He was a life member of the Liberty Hose Company No. 1, Williamstown, where he served as Sgt. of the Fire Police and was also a trustee. He was a member of the Williamstown American Legion and the Tower City Loyal Order of Moose. He was also a charter member of the former Williamstown Jaycees.
Mike enjoyed hunting, fishing and being at the beach. He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan but the happiest times were when he was surrounded by his family, especially his grandchildren whom he was extremely proud of.
Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Nancy Evans Brennan; his two children, Michelle M. Snyder and her husband, Wade, of Harrisburg, and Michael C. Brennan and his wife, Katie, Tower City; one sister, Marie Staley and her husband, Mike, Dauphin; two brothers, William Brennan and his wife, Janet, and Marty Brennan and his wife, Connie, both of Williamstown; five grandchildren he adored, Andy, Ben and Lilly Snyder, Dawson and Connor Brennan; nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, from the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Williamstown, with the Rev. Michael Opoki as celebrant. Viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Following Mass, a luncheon will be held in the church social hall. Funeral procession will leave the church at 1:45 p.m. for Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, where burial will be held with military honors. Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the guestbook, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com
