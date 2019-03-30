Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael J. Keip Sr.. View Sign





Born Friday, Aug. 29, 1930, in Brockton, he was a son of the late John and Mary Sockel Keip.



A graduate of St. Jerome High School, Michael served his country honorably as a Marine for 15 years. Michael retired from Chloric of Topton.



He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and would spend his days walking the streets of Tamaqua.



He was preceded in death by brothers, John, Joseph, Jerome and Paul Keip; sisters, Veronica and Victoria Bell, Bertha Suder, Dorothy Deitrick, Isabelle Zelnick, Marie Benyacker and Martha Kotula.



He is survived by his wife, Dione L. Boyer Keip; sons, Robert W. Keip and his wife, Kelly, of Saint Clair, and Michael J. Keip and his wife, Joy, of Summit Hill; daughter, Tammy Morgante and her husband, John, of Pine Grove; brothers, David Keip and his wife, Tina, of Tamaqua, Frank Keip, of Minersville, and Bartholomew Keip, of Lancaster; sisters, Theresa Geison, of New Jersey, Margaret Christ, of Pottsville, Anna Wetzel, of Pottsville, and Cecelia Rusnak, of Summit Hill; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. 570-668-2550. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, at St. John XXIII R.C.C., 301 Pine St., Tamaqua. Friends may call from 9 until 10:30 a.m. on the morning of services at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.



