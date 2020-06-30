Home

Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
644 E Grand Ave
Tower City, PA 17980
(717) 647-2741
Michael J. Kohr Obituary
Michael J. Kohr, 53, of Tower City, formerly of Tremont, passed away unexpectedly Friday at the home he shared with his companion, Heather Hause Eichert.

Born Sept. 22, 1966, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Ernest and Catherine Connelly Kohr.

Mike attended Pine Grove Area High School. He was of the Catholic faith.

He was last employed by Quality Stone, Tower City.

Mike is a member of the Tower City and Pine Grove American Legions; Williamstown and Pine Grove VFW. He enjoyed collecting antiques.

Surviving are his three children, Samantha Kohr, Minersville, Chad Kohr, Pine Grove, and Zachary Kohr, Minersville; two grandsons, Heath and Bentley; his wife he was separated from, Lorrie Renninger Kohr, Hegins; a stepson, Matthew Fidler, Pine Grove; friends.

A Celebration of Mike's life will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at the Chapel of Dimon Funeral Home Inc., Tower City, with Pastor Annette Shutt. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 644 E. Grand Ave., Tower City, PA 17980, to help with expenses. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on June 30, 2020
