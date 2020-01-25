|
|
Michael J. Lenick, 70, of Friedensburg, passed away Wednesday at his home.
Born in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Andrew and Mabel Katchmarek Lenick.
Michael was a 1967 graduate of Minersville High School. He was of the Catholic faith. He was a member of the Schuylkill County Pigeon Association. He was a pigeon fancier and raised pigeons for fun and profit.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Fred Lenick and Leon Lenick.
He is survived by two daughters, Janelle Richmond, of Middletown, and Nicole Messier, of Worchester, Ma.; five grandchildren, Indiana Messier, Haley Messier, Sabrina Richmond, Hannah Richmond and Jack Messier; four brothers, Ted Lenick and William Lenick, of Wilmington, Del., John Lenick, of Newtown, and Francis Lenick, Tampa, Fla.; nieces and nephews.
Private services will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by Donald J. Butler Funeral Home, Minersville. To offer condolences to the family or to light a candle in Michael's memory, visit us at www.donaldjbutlerfh.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 25, 2020