Michael J. Mazzuca, 73, of Pottsville, died Thursday night at home.
He was born Feb. 2, 1946, in Pottsville, a son of the late Joseph A. Sr. and Julia Civitarese Mazzuca.
He was a 1964 graduate of Nativity BVM High School and the University of Baltimore.
He served in the Pennsylvania National Guard.
He was president of Mazzuca Enterprises, Pottsville.
Mike was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church and a former member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, both of Pottsville.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Frances Gardner, and a nephew, Victor Mazzuca.
Surviving are two children, Marcus Mazzuca, Pottsville, and Gina Mazzuca, College Park, Md.; a sister, Ann Marie Ballard and her husband, John III, Venice, Fla.; a brother, Joseph A. Mazzuca Jr. and his wife, Wanda, Orwigsburg; Georgia Mazzuca, Pottsville; nieces and nephews.
Service of Remembrance will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville. Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Pottsville. Please share your memories and condolences with Mike's family by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on May 26, 2019