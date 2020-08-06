Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home
26 Chestnut Street
Cressona, PA 17929
570-385-3050
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Nagle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael J. Nagle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael J. Nagle Obituary

Michael J. Nagle, 68, of Pine Grove, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, at his residence.

Born Aug. 26, 1951, in Reading, he was a son of the late Elsie (Graeff) and Kenneth T. A. E. Nagle.

He was the husband of Dale D. (Watkins) Nagle.

He was a lifetime member of The Lighthouse Church, Orwigsburg.

He served in the Army as an S SG E-6 and retired from Hydro, Cressona, as a maintenance administrator.

Michael is survived by a son, David B. Nagle, husband of Steve Cooper, of Shoreline, Wash., and a daughter, Amanda M. Nagle, of Pottsville. He is also survived by granddaughter, Kira S. Nagle; sister, Janice Triviets, of Temple; Jennifer Hoy, of Schuylkill Haven; Kenneth "Tom" Nagle, husband of Lucinda, of Auburn; Alonna McKeone, wife of James, of Schuylkill Haven; nieces and nephew.

A Celebration of Life funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at The Lighthouse Church with the Rev. Rimi Xhemajli officiating. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at the church. Memorial donations may be made in Michael's memory to Lung Cancer Foundation of America, 15 S. Franklin St., New Ulm, MN 56073, or Arcadia Hospice Memorial Fund, 4658 Broadway, B01, Allentown, PA 18104. To extend condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com.

Ebling Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, has been entrusted with the arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -