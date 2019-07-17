Michael J. Piaskowski, 65, of Frackville, passed away suddenly Monday, July 15, at home.



He was the husband of Sharon Wozniak Piaskowski, with whom he celebrated 43 years of marriage.



He was a son of Olga (living) and the late Thomas Piaskowski.



Preceding him in death was his beloved dog, Rascal, with whom he always hoped to reunite with at the Rainbow Bridge. I hope with all my heart that they are together again.



Surviving, besides his wife and mother, are sons, Mark (Angela) Piaskowski and Matthew Piaskowski, both of Shenandoah; his daughter, Michelle Piaskowski, at home; a sister, Kathy Sinkiewicz, of Shenandoah.



Upon his request, no services will be held. Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., Shenandoah, is handling the arrangements. To offer condolences, please visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.



Published in Republican & Herald on July 17, 2019