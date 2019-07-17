Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oravitz Homes for Funerals Inc
40 N. Jardin Street
Shenandoah, PA 17976
570-462-9333
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Piaskowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael J. Piaskowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael J. Piaskowski Obituary
Michael J. Piaskowski, 65, of Frackville, passed away suddenly Monday, July 15, at home.

He was the husband of Sharon Wozniak Piaskowski, with whom he celebrated 43 years of marriage.

He was a son of Olga (living) and the late Thomas Piaskowski.

Preceding him in death was his beloved dog, Rascal, with whom he always hoped to reunite with at the Rainbow Bridge. I hope with all my heart that they are together again.

Surviving, besides his wife and mother, are sons, Mark (Angela) Piaskowski and Matthew Piaskowski, both of Shenandoah; his daughter, Michelle Piaskowski, at home; a sister, Kathy Sinkiewicz, of Shenandoah.

Upon his request, no services will be held. Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., Shenandoah, is handling the arrangements. To offer condolences, please visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now