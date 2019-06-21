Michael J. Zahodnick Sr., 73, of Deep Creek Road, Ashland passed into eternal rest Thursday, June 20, 2019, at home from heart complications.



Born in Ashland, Sept. 16, 1945, he was a son of the late Richard and Olga Rudeman Zahodnick.



Michael was raised in Rappahannock and went to school in Butler Township. The family moved to Union, N.J., where he and his brother owned a gas station. Later, he worked for Thornton Steel Ring and was a self-employed contractor. Moving back to PA in the '80s, he continued to work his contracting business.



He loved going to his grandchildren's sporting events, golfing and going to car shows with his wife of 24 1/2 years, Bev.



In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by a brother, John; a sister, Theresa; aunts and uncles.



In addition to his wife, Bev Ossman Zahodnick, he is survived by his first wife, Barbara; three sons, Michael and wife, Rita, of Gordon, Richard and wife, Nicole, of Girardville and Jason and companion, Charlene, of Frackville; grandchildren, Arielle, Cheyenne, Richie, Taylor, Mikey, Seth and Cole; brothers, Steve and wife, Roseann, and George; nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, at Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland with the Rev. Dana Heckman-Beil officiating. Viewing will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 24, and 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, both at the funeral home. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. Visit www.kullfuneral.com.



