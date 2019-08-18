Home

Michael John Getz Obituary
Michael John Getz, 70, of New Boston, passed away Friday, Aug. 16, while in the company of family members at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.

Michael was born in the former Locust Mountain Hospital, April 17, 1949, a son of the late John and Victoria (Kupchinsky) Getz.

He graduated from Mahanoy Area High School with the Class of 1967.

Michael was a self-employed carpenter with the New Boston Contractors for more than 50 years. He was very outgoing and easily made friends with anyone he met. He will be remembered, especially for his jokes.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael J. Getz Jr., and a brother, John.

Surviving him are a daughter, Michelle Getz and her husband, Kim Leonarczyk, Panama City, Fla.; a son, Mark and his wife, Kelly Getz, of Weston Place; grandchildren, Kira, Aubrey and Dylan Getz, and Madison Leonarczyk; a brother, Louis and his wife, Barbara Getz, of New Boston; a sister-in-law, Jeri Getz, of Allentown; nieces, nephews and cousins.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Teresa of Calcutta R.C. Church at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions to Schuylkill Technology Center-North Carpentry Program, 101 Technology Drive, Frackville, PA 17931. Jane Clifford Ritz Funeral Home, Franklin R. Fetter, funeral director, Mahanoy City, has charge of the funeral arrangements.

Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 18, 2019
