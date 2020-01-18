|
Michael Karlaza, 87, of Buck Run, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, at his home.
He will be remembered for his sense of humor, kind heart and generosity.
Michael was born July 23, 1932, in Buck Run, a son of the late Catherine (Belas) and John Kaulyza.
He was a former member of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, Minersville. He was a graduate of Cass Township High School and attended Pennsylvania State University.
He served in the Army and was a veteran of the Korean War.
He worked as an appliance service technician for Sears, Pottsville, before retiring as an electrician at Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville. Mike was a lover of all animals and greatly enjoyed his two cats who provided companionship. He also enjoyed gardening, crossword puzzles, tinkering with broken things and had a strong religious faith.
Michael enters eternal rest with his parents and brothers, Joseph, Slawka and John Jr.
He is survived by his caregiver, nephew, Richard, husband of Lisa Karlaza; nieces, Sylvia Nelson-Brewer and Marcia, wife of Robert Long. He is also survived by great-nephews, Nicholas Karlaza and Eric Nelson; great-nieces, Jessica Craig, Olyvia and Alexys Long.
All are respectfully invited to attend a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville. A funeral service will be officiated at 7 p.m. by the Rev. Paul Makar, with interment in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hillside SPCA, 5 SPCA Road, Pottsville, PA 17901. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 18, 2020