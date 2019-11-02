Home

Michael L. Tarantino Obituary
Michael L. Tarantino, 79, formerly of Lake Wynonah, passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, at his residence in Schuylkill Haven.

Born in Minersville, July 27, 1940, he was a son of the late Carmen and Anna (Spina) Tarantino.

He was the loving husband of Phyllis Marie (Greenberg) Tarantino.

Michael was a graduate of Minersville High School, and worked as a union boilermaker.

He was a former member of St. Barbara Catholic Church, Minersville.

Michael loved meticulously caring for his pool and vacationing, however, spending time with family, especially his grandchildren was one of the great joys of his life.

Michael loved to entertain his friends and family at his swimming pool, vacationing with his family, shooting pool with his buddies on the D&D Pool Team and attending his great-grandchildren's sporting and musical events.

In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his son, Michael T. Tarantino; siblings, Connie Dennick, Joseph and Louise Tarantino.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Michele Long and husband, Clay, Schuylkill Haven, and Tracy Nassar and husband, David, Colorado; grandchildren, Melissa Thompson and her husband, Michael, Amanda Long and her husband, Jay Hess, Zachary Nassar and his wife, Kelsey, and Weston Nassar; two great-grandchildren, Madison and Carter Thompson; a brother, Alfred "Fritzy" Tarantino, Minersville.

Services and interment will be privately held at the family's convenience. At the family's request, donations in Michael's memory may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded by visiting www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, both in Schuylkill Haven.

Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 2, 2019
