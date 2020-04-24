|
Michael Naydock, 91, of Waynesville, N.C., formerly of Orwigsburg, passed away Wednesday, April 22, at Maggie Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation, Maggie Valley, N.C.
Born April 25, 1928, in Frackville, he was a son of the late Mary (Krestynich) and William Naydock.
He was a member of St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven, and St. Margaret's of Scotland Roman Catholic Church, Maggie Valley, N.C.
Michael was a 1945 graduate of Frackville High School. He then attended Seton Hall University, where he played football. He spent his life's work in the grocery industry for Acme Markets, starting as a young boy delivering groceries in Frackville using a wagon and working his way up through the ranks as store manager and superintendent in Eastern PA, project manager and director of Operations in Johnstown, and district manager in Pittsburgh and Wilkes-Barre. After retiring from Acme Markets, he continued working for Redner's Market, Schuylkill Haven, to keep busy.
He was a huge sports fan, especially college football and always loved to go to local high school football games when he lived in Schuylkill County. He made over 25 doll houses over the years that would be raffled off at St. Ambrose Christmas bazaar each year. He was an usher at St. Ambrose for many years prior to moving to Texas and North Carolina with his daughter and son-in-law.
Michael was preceded in death by his first wife, June L. (Clark) Naydock; his second wife, Dorothy (Krashinsky) Naydock; sons, Christopher M. and David W.; brothers, Alfred, Samuel, William, John and Harry; a sister, Mary Ann Blazofsky.
He is survived by a son, Michael J. Naydock, Pottsville; daughter, Lisa Bernreuther, wife of William, Waynesville, N.C.; a granddaughter, Tiffany (Kokitus) Wells, wife of John, Lamesa, Texas.
Due to the current pandemic, a Mass of Christian Burial and interment will be held privately. Family request donations to St. Ambrose Church Memorial Fund, 201 Randel St., Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. Condolences may be left at www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
