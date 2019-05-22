Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael P. Matthews. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Born at the former Locust Mountain Hospital, he was a son of the late Thomas F. and Stephanie T. Chickanavage Matthews.



He was a 1971 graduate of Mahanoy Area High School as well as the Steven's Trade School.



Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was a brother, Paul, in 1989.



Survivors include two brothers, Thomas, of Mahanoy City, and Kevin, of Las Vegas; a sister, Nancy Karstens and her husband, Robert, of Philadelphia; four nieces.



Relatives and friends are invited to his funeral at 9:30 a.m. Friday at David D. Jarrett Funeral Home, Mahanoy City. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Rev. Kevin P. Gallagher at 10 a.m. at St. Teresa of Calcutta Church, Mahanoy City. Interment will follow in St. Casimir's Cemetery, Mahanoy Township. Friends may call beginning at 8 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.



