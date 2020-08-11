Home

Bartashus Funeral Home
63 Kimber St
New Philadelphia, PA 17959
(570) 277-6941
Michael P. Shea

Michael P. Shea Obituary

Michael P. Shea, 68, of Pottsville, passed away at his residence Sunday.

Born March 16, 1952, in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late William and Patricia Barto Shea.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Gates Shea.

Mike is survived by daughters, Rachel Holloway, of Saint Clair, Michaela Holloway, of Pottsville, Victoria Oswald, of Pottsville, and Samantha Seate, of Saxton.

Arrangements will be private and at the convenience of the family. Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia, has charge.


Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 11, 2020
