Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deacon Michael P. Waak. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Father Deacon Michael P. Waak, 74, of Collingswood, N.J., passed away Friday at Jefferson Hospital, Philadelphia.



Born in Hazleton, he was a son of the late Joseph and Esther Hranechny Waak.



Michael was a graduate of Catholic University of America, receiving a bachelor of arts degree and the graduate master of social work degree from New York University, where he also completed the certificate in advanced clinical social work. He was a New Jersey state licensed clinical social worker.



He was ordained a Ukrainian Catholic deacon on June 24, 1989, and was currently serving at the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Philadelphia.



Preceding him in death were his brothers, Joseph and Raymond Walck.



He was the devoted father of Nicky Morales, Puerto Rico, Raymon Reyes, Florida, Louis Arroyo and Elvin Reyes, both of New York; a dear brother of Steve Waak, James Walck and Gabriel Waak, all of McAdoo, and Mary Ann Cokos, Haddonfield, N.J.; nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at The Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 830 N. Franklin St., Philadelphia, followed by a Paschal service at 11 a.m.



A viewing will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at St. Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church, 210 W. Blaine St., McAdoo, followed by a Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. Saturday. Interment will be Saturday in St. Mary Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, McAdoo. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations to St. Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church. To share condolences with the family, please visit



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Father Deacon Michael P. Waak, 74, of Collingswood, N.J., passed away Friday at Jefferson Hospital, Philadelphia.Born in Hazleton, he was a son of the late Joseph and Esther Hranechny Waak.Michael was a graduate of Catholic University of America, receiving a bachelor of arts degree and the graduate master of social work degree from New York University, where he also completed the certificate in advanced clinical social work. He was a New Jersey state licensed clinical social worker.He was ordained a Ukrainian Catholic deacon on June 24, 1989, and was currently serving at the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Philadelphia.Preceding him in death were his brothers, Joseph and Raymond Walck.He was the devoted father of Nicky Morales, Puerto Rico, Raymon Reyes, Florida, Louis Arroyo and Elvin Reyes, both of New York; a dear brother of Steve Waak, James Walck and Gabriel Waak, all of McAdoo, and Mary Ann Cokos, Haddonfield, N.J.; nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at The Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 830 N. Franklin St., Philadelphia, followed by a Paschal service at 11 a.m.A viewing will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at St. Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church, 210 W. Blaine St., McAdoo, followed by a Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. Saturday. Interment will be Saturday in St. Mary Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, McAdoo. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations to St. Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church. To share condolences with the family, please visit www.damianofhinc.com Sign the guest book at Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close