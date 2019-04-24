Deacon Michael P. Waak

Damiano Funeral Home
24 E Blaine St
Mc Adoo, PA
18237
(570)-929-2820
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
830 N. Franklin Street
Philadelphia, NJ
Service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Paschal Service at The Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
830 N. Franklin Street
Philadelphia, NJ
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church
210 W. Blaine Street
McAdoo, NJ
Liturgy
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church
210 W. Blaine Street
McAdoo, NJ
Interment
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery
McAdoo, NJ
Obituary
Father Deacon Michael P. Waak, 74, of Collingswood, N.J., passed away Friday at Jefferson Hospital, Philadelphia.

Born in Hazleton, he was a son of the late Joseph and Esther Hranechny Waak.

Michael was a graduate of Catholic University of America, receiving a bachelor of arts degree and the graduate master of social work degree from New York University, where he also completed the certificate in advanced clinical social work. He was a New Jersey state licensed clinical social worker.

He was ordained a Ukrainian Catholic deacon on June 24, 1989, and was currently serving at the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Philadelphia.

Preceding him in death were his brothers, Joseph and Raymond Walck.

He was the devoted father of Nicky Morales, Puerto Rico, Raymon Reyes, Florida, Louis Arroyo and Elvin Reyes, both of New York; a dear brother of Steve Waak, James Walck and Gabriel Waak, all of McAdoo, and Mary Ann Cokos, Haddonfield, N.J.; nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at The Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 830 N. Franklin St., Philadelphia, followed by a Paschal service at 11 a.m.

A viewing will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at St. Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church, 210 W. Blaine St., McAdoo, followed by a Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. Saturday. Interment will be Saturday in St. Mary Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, McAdoo. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations to St. Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church. To share condolences with the family, please visit www.damianofhinc.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 24, 2019
