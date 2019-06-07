Michael "Mick" Paulosky, 84, of Minersville, died Tuesday at Abington-Lansdale Hospital, Lansdale.



Mick was a longtime resident of Minersville. During the last year, he resided at St. Mary's Manor, Lansdale. He was born at home in Jonestown, Cass Township, Oct. 16, 1934. He was a son of the late Paul and Anna Petris Paulosky. Mick had two brothers and four sisters. He was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Minersville.



He was a graduate of Cass Township High School. He married the love of his life, Helen O'Connor, and they celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary last month. Mick served in the Army for two years before working for the Reading Railroad and Conrail for over forty-two years.



Mick was very active in his community and was a lifetime member of the Cass Township Fire Company and was a member of the 2nd Mountain Gun Club. He enjoyed hunting and went on numerous trips with his friend, Bob Bohrman.



He is survived by his wife Helen; his children, Michael and his wife, Carolyn, Ellen and husband, Craig, David and his wife, Jennifer; eight grandchildren, Meaghan, Michele, Adam, Kayla, Erica, Haley, Michael and Grace. He is also survived by a sister, Veronica Cutler.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Monday at St. Mary's Manor, Lansdale, with the Rev. Zachary Navit officiating. Local services shall be announced at a later date. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, is entrusted with the arrangements.



