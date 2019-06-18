Home

Michael "Mick" Paulosky

Michael "Mick" Paulosky Obituary
Michael "Mick" Paulosky, 84, of Minersville, died June 4 at Abington-Lansdale Hospital, Lansdale.

Mick was a long-time Minersville resident. During the last year, he resided at St. Mary's Manor in Lansdale.

A Divine Liturgy will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at Ss. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Minersville with Very Rev. Gregory J. Noga officiating. Interment in Ss. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Cemetery. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, is entrusted with arrangements.

Published in Republican & Herald on June 18, 2019
