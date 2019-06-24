|
Michael Pere Nelson, born Jan. 29, 1985, in Flemington, N.J., died April 4, 2018.
Michael was the son of Kimberly Gates Nelson and grandson of Bill and Beatrice Gates. Michael was a student at the University of Milwaukee online program while living in Arizona when he died.
He was a gifted musician and enjoyed writing and playing his own songs. Michael had a great sense of humor. He was a kind and spiritual person.
We miss you and as you frequently said at the end of a conversation, "Peace out."
