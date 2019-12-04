|
|
Michael S. Kopey, a lifelong resident of Frackville, passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, at Broad Mountain Health and Rehabilitation Center, Frackville.
Mike was a loving husband to his wife, Kitty. Married in 1958, they celebrated 61 years together. He was always a happy person, a kind father to his three sons, a loving presence to his three grandchildren and a very gentle man that will be missed by many. He enjoyed gardening all his life and enjoyed traveling with his wife to many FTD flower shows throughout the country. They also enjoyed traveling on many bus trips with Frackville Senior Citizens.
Born in Frackville, Nov. 19, 1924, he was a son of the late Nicholas and Mary Warianka Kopey.
He was a graduate of the former Frackville High School and was treasurer of the Class of 1942. He received an accounting degree from the former McCann School of Business, Mahanoy City.
Mike loved his church, Holy Ascension Orthodox Church, Frackville. He served as past trustee and was active with many church functions. Active in the community, he was a past treasurer of ASUR Club of Schuylkill County; a lifemember of B.P.O.E. Elks Lodge 384, Ashland; member of the former Fountain Springs County Club, the Happy 20 Investment Club and Frackville Senior Citizens.
He was a former manager at Cleveland Brothers Caterpillar Equipment Co., Frackville, for 40 years. He was also actively involved in the family business, Kitty and Dotty Flower Shops, Ashland and Frackville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Olga Christopher.
Mike is survived by his wife, Kitty Kopey; three sons, Michael, Bill and his wife, and Paul and his wife, Annmarie; three grandchildren; two sisters, Pauline Searles Zimmerman, of Frackville, and Ann Ackerly, of Tennessee; nieces and nephews.
Religious services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Holy Ascension Orthodox Church, Frackville, with the Very Rev. James Jadick as celebrant. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday with Parastas at 7:30 p.m. and again from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home, Frackville. Interment will be in Holy Ascension Orthodox Cemetery, Englewood, Frackville.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 4, 2019