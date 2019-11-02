Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Tarantino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael T. Tarantino

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael T. Tarantino Obituary
Michael Thomas Tarantino, of Greeley, Colo., passed away Oct. 23, 2019.

Born in Pottsville, July 26, 1964, he was a son of Michael L. and Phyllis Marie (Greenberg) Tarantino.

He was a graduate of Schuylkill Haven High School, Class of 1982; and attended Thaddeus Stevens Trade School.

Michael served in the Army, and had worked as an electrical contractor.

Michael's favorite pastimes were riding his motorcycle and helping his friends.

In addition to his parents, Michael is survived by two sisters, Michele Long and husband, Clay, Schuylkill Haven, and Tracy Nassar and husband, David, Colorado; companion, Yvette Pidella, Greeley, Colo.; nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life memorial service was conducted at St. Patrick's Presbyterian Church in Greeley, Colo. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick's Presbyterian Church, where Michael was a member, and sent to 803 10th Ave., Greeley, CO 80631. Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded by visiting www.gsesfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com

logo

Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -