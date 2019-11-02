|
Michael Thomas Tarantino, of Greeley, Colo., passed away Oct. 23, 2019.
Born in Pottsville, July 26, 1964, he was a son of Michael L. and Phyllis Marie (Greenberg) Tarantino.
He was a graduate of Schuylkill Haven High School, Class of 1982; and attended Thaddeus Stevens Trade School.
Michael served in the Army, and had worked as an electrical contractor.
Michael's favorite pastimes were riding his motorcycle and helping his friends.
In addition to his parents, Michael is survived by two sisters, Michele Long and husband, Clay, Schuylkill Haven, and Tracy Nassar and husband, David, Colorado; companion, Yvette Pidella, Greeley, Colo.; nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life memorial service was conducted at St. Patrick's Presbyterian Church in Greeley, Colo. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick's Presbyterian Church, where Michael was a member, and sent to 803 10th Ave., Greeley, CO 80631. Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded by visiting www.gsesfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 2, 2019