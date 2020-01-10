Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. - Tamaqua
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-2550
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Boyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael T.K. Boyer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael T.K. Boyer Obituary
Michael T.K. Boyer, 30, of Tamaqua, died suddenly, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital-Miners Campus, Coaldale.

Born Monday, Dec. 14, 1989, in Lehighton, he is survived by mother, Catherine A. "Cay" Campbell and her companion, Michael Curran, of Pottsville; father, Markus A. Boyer and his wife, Andrea, of Tamaqua; daughter, Harper Grace Boyer, of Tamaqua; sisters, Rebecca A. "Becki" Boyer, of Minersville, and Lauren E. Boyer, of Tamaqua.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, PA 18252, 570-668-2550.

A celebration of Michael's life will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at the funeral home. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -