|
|
Michael T.K. Boyer, 30, of Tamaqua, died suddenly, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital-Miners Campus, Coaldale.
Born Monday, Dec. 14, 1989, in Lehighton, he is survived by mother, Catherine A. "Cay" Campbell and her companion, Michael Curran, of Pottsville; father, Markus A. Boyer and his wife, Andrea, of Tamaqua; daughter, Harper Grace Boyer, of Tamaqua; sisters, Rebecca A. "Becki" Boyer, of Minersville, and Lauren E. Boyer, of Tamaqua.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, PA 18252, 570-668-2550.
A celebration of Michael's life will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at the funeral home. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 10, 2020