Michael W. Brutto, 91, of Shenandoah, passed away Monday evening, Nov. 23, 2020, at Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Shenandoah Heights.
Religious services and interment with military honors in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, will be private at the convenience of the family. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah, is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please sign the guest book at www.woffuneral.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 25, 2020