Michael Wanchick Jr., 84, passed away peacefully Friday, March, 13, 2020, at Seton Manor Nursing Home, Orwigsburg.
Michael was born Nov. 28, 1935, and was a son of the late Michael and Mary (Asember) Wanchick.
He graduated from Pottsville High School, was a former member of St. John's Slovak Lutheran Church in Saint Clair and a current member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Pottsville.
He was employed for many years by Van Heusen in several capacities before owning and operating his own company and garment factory.
He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed polka dancing.
Michael is survived by a daughter, Deborah, wife of M. Lee Ballenger, of Texas; a sister, Mary Ellen Meagher, of Arlington, Va.; an aunt, Sue (Dunheimer) Felker, of Port Charlotte, Fla., Paul Ashembrier and wife, Delight, of Pottsville; cousins; a nephew, nieces and Godchildren.
The family wishes to extend sincere gratitude to the nurses, doctors, caretakers and staff at Seton Manor for all their exceptional care.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, at James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville, with Pastor Chris Rothharpt of Trinity Lutheran Church officiating. Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions be made in memory of Michael Wanchick to Trinity Lutheran Church, 300 W. Arch St., Pottsville, PA, 17901. Please share your memories and condolences with Michael's family by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.
